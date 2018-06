When we talk about periods we just can’t keep it confined to vaginal bleeding and its various dimensions like irregularities in the flow or lack of it. Period problems are varied and they just don’t stop with these irregularities. Of course, all of us are aware of the infamous cramps that never leave us overwhelmed and fatigued, the mood swings, the appetite problems, nausea and a lot that periods get with them. A woman’s physiology was designed in a way that she gets her periods every cycle in order to shed the uterus lining if she is not pregnant. The uterus contracts as the lining or blood is shed and hence the cramps. But the real reason a woman’s body goes through these changes every month is because of her hormones. During periods a woman’s reproductive hormones – estrogen and progesterone – are at its all-time low. Here is what happens to your body when you are on periods.

Apart from shedding the lining and inducing those cramps and annoying aches low hormones also have an effect on a woman’s brain. Low estrogen and progesterone levels can make a woman impulsive while taking decisions and result in mood swings. This is why apart from finding ways to fight the cramps it is also necessary to find ways to calm the mind. Since the hormonal changes affect the functioning of the brain too indulging in some relaxing activity like yoga helps to deal with period problems. For women who have issues like anxiety, chronic stress, depression or any other mental health problems the period phase could be a debilitating one. It can, in fact, make one more impulsive and recluse. This is why taming the mind during this time becomes important. Here are few menstrual hygiene tips every girl should follow.

One way to do it is to practice yoga nidra, a kind of relaxation yoga that helps to relax the mind and also take care of other menstrual problems that most women face. Studies show that nidra yoga other than calming the mind can has help to deal with menstrual problems like – polymenorrhoea (frequent periods – with intervals of 21 days or less), oligomenorrhoea (infrequent menstrual periods – interval between menstruation exceeds 35 days), amenorrhea (absence of periods for more than 60 days in a woman of reproductive age: physiologically occurs during pregnancy and breastfeeding). Here is how nidra yoga is done the right way.

A study published in the International Journal of Yoga in the year 2011 pointed out that yoga nidra helps women with menstrual difficulties get relief from the same. The study was conducted on 150 females who suffered from one or the other kind of menstrual irregularities and complained of pain, anxiety, depression during this period. The women were divided into two groups with 75 pupils in each. One group practised nidra yoga and the other skipped it but was kept under observation for six months.

At the end of the study, it was seen that women who regularly practised this yoga had decreased anxiety levels and depression and an increased sense of well-being during periods. So, the researchers concluded that this yoga asana can help women cope with both physiological and psychological problems of periods.

