Yoga is one of the most common modes of treatment. Whether it is to avoid the ill-effects of medicines or simply to be fit, yoga does it all. In the current times, yoga asanas for specific ailments is recommended by experts. Here are 4 poses recommended by Hiral Shah, Founder and CEO, Hiral Shah Wellness Solutions, Mumbai to keep thyroid related complications at bay!

Sulabha Viparita Karani Mudra (wall support)



 Lie down on back. Raise both the legs up and rest them on the wall.

 With the support of the wall, lift the hips and buttocks off the floor and support it with the

palms.

 Lifting of the buttocks will take the chest closer to the chin, for throat to compress.

 Hold for 8-10 breaths and then release the asana.

Simhasana

 Sit on toes, keeping distance between the knees. Keep palms on respective knees.

 Lean forward to the extent possible.

 Open the mouth and stretch your tongue out while turning the head downward.

 Maintain the gaze between the eye brows (bruhmadhya drishti)

 Continue to breathe from your nose.

 Take your tongue inside, relax and repeat.

Sulabha Bhujangasana



 Lie on abdomen, fold arms at elbows and palms on floor.

 Contract neck muscles and lower back, raise head and chest up.

 Keep forearms on floor that upper arms are perpendicular to the floor.

 Hold the posture for 3-5 breaths.

 Slowly release the pose.

Ujjayi breathing

 Sit or stand in a comfortable position.

 Inhale through nose and while exhaling contract the throat that it produces a sound similar to

snoring.

 This is one cycle. Repeat it 5-6 times.

