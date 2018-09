The might yam is jam-packed with B complex vitamins like Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, riboflavin, folic acid, pantothenic acid and niacin. Furthermore, it also contains carbohydrates, antioxidants and it is composed of soluble fibre. Also, it is rich in copper, potassium, iron, magnesium, calcium and phosphorus and can improve your overall well-being. It can help you to aid digestion, cut down your risk of developing heart disease and so on. Just, eat it right away by adding it to your soup, stews or salad. Here, list the health benefits of it.

It can help you to deal with your respiratory problems: It carries allantoin which is a cell proliferate and can be helpful in healing. You can have its decoction which will be beneficial for your respiratory health.

It carries allantoin which is a cell proliferate and can be helpful in healing. You can have its decoction which will be beneficial for your respiratory health. It can be helpful for your cardiovascular health: It is loaded with vitamin B 6 which can keep heart problems at bay and can also manage your cholesterol and stay hearty and fit. Furthermore, it can help you to reduce your blood pressure.

It is loaded with vitamin B 6 which can keep heart problems at bay and can also manage your cholesterol and stay hearty and fit. Furthermore, it can help you to reduce your blood pressure. It can be beneficial for a menopausal woman: Yam has an enzyme that gives a natural alternative to hormonal replacement for women and can support the endocrine system. Thus, it can help you to balance your hormones.

Yam has an enzyme that gives a natural alternative to hormonal replacement for women and can support the endocrine system. Thus, it can help you to balance your hormones. It can help people with arthritis: The beta-carotene and Vitamin C present in yam can help you to get rid of those cancer-causing free radicals and help you to tackle arthritis and asthma.

The beta-carotene and Vitamin C present in yam can help you to get rid of those cancer-causing free radicals and help you to tackle arthritis and asthma. It can help you to improve your digestive health: It is loaded with dietary fibre and potassium which can ease your digestion process. Thus, it can help you to regulate your bowel movements.

It is loaded with dietary fibre and potassium which can ease your digestion process. Thus, it can help you to regulate your bowel movements. It is good for your brain: A study observed that people who eat it noticed a rise in their cognitive abilities. So, eat it right away!