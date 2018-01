There are a lot of things concerning our safety in the online world that we take for granted every day. Here are few ways in which we can contribute to a safer, better environment.

Do not click selfies everywhere. Respect the no-selfie zone: No-selfie zones are dangerous areas where you must not take selfies.

Do not check in too much on social media, especially if you are alone: Check-ins is like giving people access to reach you, especially if you have unknown people on your list. You can take a picture and check-in later.

Keep an eye on any phone camera facing towards you: Clicking someone’s picture in public has become very easy these days. Keep your eyes open.

Keep your accounts private and deactivate search if possible: Being easily available on the internet may be a good thing for your social circle but it becomes fodder for stalkers. There are various privacy settings available on different social media platforms that you can use.

Do not add unknown people to your friend’s list: Avoid unknown people on social media. You never know what’s the intention of that unknown friend request. Understand the value of your social media profile, it has a lot of information at one place.

Do not log into various apps using your Facebook account: That might seem the easiest option but once you log in using your Facebook account you are giving them a lot of access to your profile.

Don’t let unknown people click pictures of your kids: A photo of your child can be used in many unknown ways that you can’t even imagine. From creating fraud documents, paedophilia, it can get dangerous.

Do not give away information about you to any online friend: Online friends, especially the ones you don’t know personally may extract information from you under the pretext of getting to know you. Just avoid.