That is why we ask Dr Preeti Gabale, Fitness & Rehab Specialist, Quest Fitness to jot down 3 exercises that are best for women's upper body. 'Being active and exercising works wonders. Also, upper body workouts specifically for chest and shoulders.'Here are 3 exercises that women must follow 'to maintain healthy breasts/ upper body':

Personally speaking, push-ups are the most inexpensive yet imperative exercise that everybody should do. It is one exercises that helps almost every part of your body. However, it’s obvious benefits are:

It is an exercise that helps body’s weight to be pressed against gravity. This ensure muscle strengthening.

For a woman, especially it helps in maintaining firm breasts, chest area.

Helps tone her arms. Forearms, biceps and triceps are also strengthened.

Core and abdominal stability.

Legs are toned too. It helps in building a strong upper back.

Also helps in strengthening and leaner buttocks.



2) Dumbbell bench presses

Any woman who chooses to do a dumbbell bench press is totally a fitness freak and here’s why it’s best for every woman to try this:

It is the best for chest, shoulders and triceps.

It helps in building a strong upper back and muscles.

It helps in fat- loss (if done regularly).

Increases core strength.

Shoulders and upper body pain is a very common phenomenon for women. Shoulder press, is one of the most important exercises that women must perform- in order to strengthen their shoulders. These can be done with the help of kettles, barbells, machine or so. Make sure that the weight lifting is done under supervision. Benefits are as follows:

Straightening back and arms.

Stabilizes your abdomen.

Increased bone strength.

Builds stronger triceps, deltoids, upper pecs etc.

Helps is upper body strengthening.

