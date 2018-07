When you hit the gym on a Thursday morning, probably all that you’re thinking is to skip those easy warm-up exercises so that you can head to main exercises and quickly wind up your gym session to plan your weekend. But here is a bad news for you! Those sessions that you have been missing or waiting to skip- are actually the game changers. Every gym instructor or trainer will tell you to do a minimum of 30 seconds of muscle stretches, which may go up to a maximum of 3-5 minutes of over-all stretching.

What are stretching exercises?

Stretching regimes are those that include a deliberate lengthening of muscles in order to improve joint range movement, muscle flexibility as well as decrease muscle soreness. These are generally done before and after a workout session.

A study named ‘Stretching Before and After Exercise: Effect on Muscle Soreness and Injury Risk’ published in the ‘Journal of Athletic Training‘ concluded, “The data on stretching and muscle soreness indicate that, on average, individuals will observe a reduction in soreness of less than 2 mm on a 100-mm scale during the 72 hours after exercise.”

Why are they important?

“Stretching exercises are done to warm up and cool down too. During an exercise session, there are chances of lactic acid accumulation or so. To avoid this as well as to avoid the delayed muscle sourness, we recommend warm-up sessions. They help in improving the blood circulation before activity. And after the activity, they help in relaxing the muscles,” said Pooja Udeshi, Sports Nutritionist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. These stretches could include hamstring stretch, calf-muscles stretch, biceps stretch, upper-body stretch etc.

The kind of stretching exercise that may benefit you the most will vary from person to person. Therefore, these are advised to be performed under expert’s supervision.

A study named ‘CURRENT CONCEPTS IN MUSCLE STRETCHING FOR EXERCISE AND REHABILITATION’ published in the ‘International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy‘ observed, “Stretching is a common activity used by athletes, older adults, rehabilitation patients, and anyone participating in a fitness program. While the benefits of stretching are known, controversy remains about the best type of stretching for a particular goal or outcome.”

