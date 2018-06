Almost all of us have that one friend or cousin who can eat anything to their heart’s content yet never gain weight. So why is that your friend or cousin can get away with eating all that they want and not get fat? This is because this friend or cousin of yours has a very high basal metabolic rate or what is commonly known as BMR.

What is Basal Metabolic Rate or BMR?

BMR is the minimal rate of energy expenditure per unit time by human beings when at rest. When we are resting and not doing any strenuous physical activity, our body spends some energy for basic activities like breathing, pumping of the heart, functioning of brain and the rate at which the body does this in important. So those with high BMR burn more calories at rest as compared to those who have slow BMR and as a result, these individuals don’t put on weight despite eating large amounts of foods. BMR decreases with age and increases with an increase in muscle mass. Here are 13 ways to boost your metabolism.

Why Indians who do not put on weight easily also need to exercise

Those who do not put on weight should also work out regularly because being thin is not equivalent to being healthy. As explained by endocrinologist Dr CS Yagnik from KEM Hospital, Pune, Indians are prone to a condition known as the thin-fat phenotype, i.e. Indians are known to have higher body fat and waist circumference at a given BMI and age than say Europeans. Try these 5 yoga poses to increase metabolism.

In simpler words, if we compare an Indian and European who are of the same age, height, weight and eat the same amount of food, the Indian will accumulate more fat in the body as compared to the European person. This phenomenon puts Indians at a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and other complications.

So the next time you meet your friend who eats large meals, does not exercise and yet does not gain any weight, please enlighten them about the thin-fat Indian phenotype and urge them to include some form of exercise in their daily routine to prevent health complications and illnesses later. Also read- 10 secrets of people who lose weight easily.

