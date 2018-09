Here are some science-backed food options that will speed up your recovery, so when you go back to the gym the next day, you will feel faster and stronger. © Shutterstock

Experts believe that a eating nutritious food post your workout has positive effects on recovery, muscle soreness, building muscle, immune system functioning, and glycogen, that’s all the key building blocks that prepare you for future the workouts. So, providing your body with the post-training foods might give you a good day at the gym.

It is said that eating and drink something within an hour of the workout can maximise the benefits of the workout, but do you know what all foods to have? Worry not! Because we’ve got some science-backed options that will speed up your recovery, so when you go back to the gym the next day, you will feel faster and stronger.

Tart cherry juice: Tart cherry juice is loaded with antioxidants and various anti-inflammatory compounds and help the athletes recover after an intense training session. Many studies have proved that tart cherry juice can help with recovery after an intense exercise, but that’s not just limited to weight training. One study in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports found that tart cherry juice improved various aspects of exercise performance in cyclists. As a bonus, the juice also helped them lower their systolic blood pressure. And add this too, data suggests that the juice may help with sleep!

Whole eggs: In a recent study from the University of Illinois, researchers measured protein synthesis of lifters who were told to eat three whole eggs or a mixture of egg white, with 18g protein. And guess what, despite both the forms containing the same amount of protein, the muscle-building response from whole eggs was about 40 per cent greater than egg whites. The study authors theorised that the nutrients found in the yolk helps the worn muscles to use the high-quality protein more efficiently.

Ricotta cheese: According to a research in the journal of International Society of Sports Nutrition, 9g of dairy is enough to kick-start the muscle-building process. For the study, two groups of men ate either a milk-based drink with 9g of protein, or a carbs-only beverage, equal in calories, after a lower body strength training session. While the carb-only samples did little to boost their muscle-building process post workout, the ones on dairy protein ramped things up. Want a bonus? Well, British researchers found that eating whey protein with carbs after a workout can make your bones stronger.

Smoked salmon: Researches have shown that higher intakes of the omega-3 fatty acids found in certain fish — like salmon, sardines and mackerel — may help with lower levels of muscle soreness after resistance training. Need another reason to go fish for your post-workout food? A research out of the Washington University School of Medicine showed that omega-3 fats can help with increased muscle protein synthesis.

Cottage cheese: In recent times, Greek yogurt has gained much attention for its benefits and we’ve all forgotten to the good old cottage cheese. While they both have their benefits, cottage has more protein gram for gram, as well as just under 3 grams of leucine per cup. Know the value? It’s enough to help with building and/or maintaining muscles post workout.