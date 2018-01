There are so many types of teas available all over the world and these different types of tea also have different ways to make them. Amidst the famous oolong tea and other herbal teas, very less is known about the unique sun tea. This traditional tea has been finds its roots in the temperate areas and is

What is sun tea?

As simple as the name sounds, sun tea is a tea brewed using sunshine and not any other heating agent. Basically, tea made out of sunshine, water, tea and time. Unlike the normal way of making tea by putting tea leaves in hot water or dunking tea bags into hot water, sun tea with the help of solar energy and takes a good long time to be prepared. This tea can be brewed in both cold water and hot water and allows the sun can to heat up the water up enough for the tea to release its active ingredients.

How to make sun tea?

Sun tea can be quite easily made at home and the best part is that you are free to choose the type of tea you might want to make it with. You can choose from your favourite teas like black tea, green tea, or any other tea.

You’ll need:

A jar of pre-boiled purified water (cooled down to room temperature)

4-5 tbs of your favourite tea depending on how strong you want your tea to be.

How to make it:

Take the jar full of pre-boiled purified water and add tea to it.

Place the jar under direct sunlight outside at a safe place

You might want to put on a lid of the jar or just muslin cloth on the mouth of the jar so that nothing falls into it.

Leave it for 2-3 hours.

Add lemon slices or any natural sweetener as you like it.

Optional: You can refrigerate this brew and serve it with ice this reduces the chances of bacterial formation in it because it is not boiled. You can store it for almost a week.

There are a lot of controversies surrounding this tea as under the sunlight it is not possible to kill any bacteria present in the drink because of this many advise against this drink due to the risk of bacterial contamination. However, there are ways to prevent this problem, for example, pre boiling the tea before using it to make the tea or immediately refrigerating it and serving it as ice-tea.