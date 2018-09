Do you want to strengthen your lower body? If yes, then there is a magic equipment which can help you to do so even if you feel lazy to hit the gym. An exercise cycle is the all-time favourite exercise machine. All the gym has an exercise bike. So, you must be knowing how it looks like. An exercise cycle has peddles, a saddle, handlebars, a monitor to record heart rate, and work done. An exercise cycle has got some amazing health benefits! Here we have mentioned a few health benefits of an exercise cycle so that you can buy one ASAP!

Mood lifter: Oh yes! This stationary exercise cycle can uplift your mood and can also boost your energy levels to a great extent. Exercise cycle is also great a stress-buster. From next time instead of binge eating opt for cycling to improve your mood. Exercise cycle improves both your mental and physical health.

Apt for lower body: The legs or butts of the cyclist are always perfect. Daily practise cycling exercises to sculpt your calves, quads and glutes into an awesome shape. Cycling targets most of the muscles of your lower body – calves, glutes, hamstrings, shins, inner thighs and outer thighs.

Weight Loss: This is one of the best weight loss exercises these days. it is Cycling burns a large number of calories because it is a good cardio exercise and it is also an effective strength training option. Cycling add more benefits to your weight loss goals as it strengthens and builds muscles as well as burns fat. When you don’t have much time for a regular workout session cycling for even 20 minutes can help you to maintain your weight.

Improved Joint Mobility: This exercise helps in improving the range of motion of your joints. Ankles, knees and hip joints are affected by cycling. All these joints rotate when you paddle, it becomes strong and it is also good for their range of motion.