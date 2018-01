If you have been lifting weights regularly but not seeing results or are not feeling challenged enough, it could be because you are not lifting heavy enough. The best way to test your strength is to increase your weight on a regular basis to better track results. According to Sagar Pednekar, Fitness Experts, Gold’s Gym India, these are signs that your weights should go up a size.

1. You have mastered the form of the exercise: If you have mastered a specific exercise, it is time to increase the weight. However, be sure that you perfect your form before you increase the weight. Be especially careful while doing exercises like barbell squats and barbell deadlifts as without a proper form you can suffer from a serious injury. Here is what happens to your body if you lift the same weight every day.

2. You do not see any change in your muscle tone: Your muscles should become leaner and stronger over time with an increase in weight. Your muscle tone should improve when you shock your muscles with new weights and challenges. When you lift the same weight for too long, you reach a plateau where you do not build any more muscle. Increasing the weight while working out each body part at a steady rate can be your best bet. For instance, you may need five percent weight increase while doing upper body workouts and 15 percent weight increase while doing compound movements like squats and deadlifts.

3. You can easily complete all the repetitions: If you are lifting and squatting easily it could mean that you are not challenging yourself enough. If you can complete around 20 repetitions without getting exhausted, you are probably not lifting heavy enough. You should actually feel those last two repetitions where you are pushing yourself to the limit. Here are 7 reasons why you should lift weights every day.

4. You can easily do extra repetitions with heavy weights: If doing extra two repetitions with heavy weights is a cake walk for you, it could be a sign that you should start working out with a heavier equipment. Just make sure that you do it gradually and pick the right weight. Do not suddenly jump to lifting something that is way too heavy.

