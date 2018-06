Making progress is almost as important as starting to work out, so while doing strength training, make sure you are following these tips by Rujuta Diwekar:

1. Do not attempt to increase both weight and reps in the same workout session. If you increased reps in week 1, then in week 2, you could increase the weight and week 3 increase the sets. Increasing more than one component of training in the same week can result in both injuries and early dropouts.

2. At any point in time, if you can lift a weight comfortably for the suggested number of reps, then it’s time to increase the weight. Here are signs you need to increase the weight in your strength training program.

3. Weight may be increased by as little as 2 1⁄2 pounds at a time.

4. If an increase in weight leads to decrease of reps below 6 or compromises on form, use this example to modify your plan:

Example: You can do 12 reps of 10 pounds on a dumbbell curl, but the next dumbbell in the gym is 15 pounds and that decreases your reps to less than 6.

– Do 3 reps with 15 pounds and the rest with 10 pounds.

– Over a period of time, the muscles will learn to push 15 pounds up to 8 reps.

– Once this happens you can stop performing the remaining reps with 10 pounds and officially graduate to 15 pounds.

– Continue on 15 pounds till 12 reps is a challenge.

– When the body adapts and you can do more than 12 reps easily on 15 pounds, look for the 20-pound dumbbell and repeat.

