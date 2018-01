One of the biggest problems that most people face when it comes to weight loss is sticking to the schedule. We all plan the diet and exercise but rarely do we adhere to the rules, which is why we fail to achieve our goal. This is why it is recommended to go slow on things and take one step at a time. Making small changes in the every day (including diet and exercise) is the trick. However, often it becomes difficult to keep a track of things that have worked for us to lose weight. This is why you must maintain a daily journal to keep a tab on your diet, fitness, sleep and stress level, all of which contribute to weight loss and health in the long run. Weight loss is just one benefit, there are many brilliant things that happen when you maintain a journal. Here are few surprising health benefits of writing in a journal or diary regularly.

Daily journal and weight loss — How does it work?

Luke Coutinho, M.D. Alternative Medicine and Holistic Nutritionist, went live on FB to discuss how daily journalling can play a key role in weight loss. It is not only a powerful and simple tool but an inexpensive way to help lose weight and take control of the health. Several of his clients swear by this trick as it is not always possible to meet your doctor or nutritionist personally. In such a case, just a look through the daily journal can give you an idea what is working and what’s not. Also read our simple weight loss guide: All your queries on losing weight answered.

When you maintain a journal, you become more accountable and responsible for your own health. You start simply by listing down about the foods you eat — breakfast, lunch, evening snacks, dinner– and at the end of the day, a quick recap can help you to know about your diet. The same rule applies to exercise, stress level and sleep. If you have lost weight, then going back and checking what made it work (less intake of deserts or exercising more) and if you put on weight (then was it because of lack of exercise, overeating or high-stress level), a journal can help you in a powerful way. It acts as a mirror of what you are doing on a daily basis can help you in the long run or not.

