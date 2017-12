With just a few days to go for the New Year, we’re gearing up for all the parties, get-togethers, weddings and social dos that December brings along. We don’t know about you, but we certainly don’t want to begin our New Year regretting the bingeing, drinking and staying up late this month. To make sure we are on track with our weight loss and fitness regimen, we asked a few nutritionists about what they would like us to do as we see 2017 off and welcome 2018. Here are the New Year resolutions they want us to make starting today!

“Drink water”- “Adequate water intake is key to healthy, glowing skin and a healthier you. In the New Year, strive to consume at least 2 litres of water every day in addition to an increased intake of fruits that have high water content. If you get bored or tired of drinking plain water, you can mix it up by adding slices of citrus fruits like lemon, sweet lime with a dash of maple syrup or add mashed fruits like strawberries, cranberries, or even just fresh mint leaves with slices of cucumber.” Madhuri Ruia

“Eat plenty of nuts”- “One simple yet necessary alteration one should make to their diet is the substitution of unwholesome snacks with something that is nutritious and helps you feel full in between meal times. Nuts such as almonds are perfect for the job. They are a natural source of 15 nutrients such as vitamin E, dietary fibre, protein, riboflavin, calcium etc. Nuts have satiating properties that promote feelings of fullness, that can help curb the in-between meal hunger pangs. This is sure to keep you from reaching for those tempting empty calories that you need to avoid.” Komal Patel

Follow these tips to avoid bingeing at parties.

“Snack smart”- “A common work out dilemma is that of feeling famished after an exercise session. While your body screams for some nourishment, you feel torn between satisfying your body’s need for food and not reaching out for the readily available, off-the-counter snacks. But you do not want to negate all the calories you worked hard to burn. Snack smart with healthier options like yoghurt, berries, nuts like almonds, fresh fruits, eggs or fruit juices.” Avanti Deshpande

“Try spirituality”- “A health tip which I follow and I would like others to follow as well is to take care of myself spiritually. This will, in turn, help me strike a balance of physical, mental and emotional being. This will help me achieve my personal, professional and fitness goals! This could be as simple as getting into meditation or yoga or any other medium that would help you evolve spiritually. The thing is, to do that one thing daily! Remember what you do every day, goes a long way to achieve your goals!” Karishma Chawla of Eat Rite 24×7

Here’s how you can eat healthy at Christmas and New Year parties

“Supplement your diet with supplements”- “The importance of a high protein breakfast is always undermined. You must have sprouts/eggs/almond milk/protein shake etc in your breakfast. Have supplements, like Omega 3, to activate your cells to absorb the nutrition. This will fill the nutritional gaps. Don’t forget to eat walnuts, flaxseeds, tuna and salmon. The environmental damage in the form of free radical damage is always going to be there. So in the coming year, you must ensure you add high-quality antioxidants.” Sonia Narang, Wellness Expert, Oriflame India

“Eat less during dinner”- “Most of us tend to eat and even overeat during dinner time. Dinner is usually when everyone is at home, relaxed at the end of a tiring day. Unfortunately, everyone thinks this is reason enough to eat whatever they want and how much ever they want. Your dinner should, in fact, be the lightest meal of the day. You should stick to soups or just salads during dinner time.” Meher Rajput, nutritionist, FITPASS app

Image source: Shutterstock