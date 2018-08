When you are trying to lose weight, less calorie intake is the name of the game. And when it comes to mushrooms, they do just that with whole lot of other benefits. The fungi (yes, it’s technically not a vegetable, but fungi!) is often ignored because of its dull colour, as eating bright coloured fruits and veggies are recommended for various health benefits. But here is how mushroom does the trick when you are trying to lose weight.

Mushrooms are low in calories, fairly high on fibre and protein. In fact, a 100-gram serving has less than 50 calories, less than 1 gram of fat, about 4 grams fibre and 1.5 grams of protein. And we are not saying it just for the sake of it. We’ve got science to prove it’s weight loss abilities.

In a research done by the Department of Health, Behavior and Society of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, it was found that swapping red meat for mushrooms had positive effects on weight loss. 73 adults participated in the study and after an year, it was found that they were on an average consuming 173 fewer calories and 4.5 grams less fat per day. They therefore lost more weight and achieved lower BMI’s and waist circumferences.

In another study done at the Chang Gung University, one group of mice were fed a high fat diet and given a high dose of a mushroom extract as well. And on the other hand, the second group of mice were only on a high fat diet. It was found the first group gained less weight.

In a recent study conducted by the Mushroom Council, it was established that people who ate mushrooms in their breakfast felt fuller for longer and reportedly ate lesser calories during the day, thus contributing greatly to weight management and overall wellness.

