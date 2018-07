Losing weight is not a cake walk. Many times your efforts in achieving the perfect body go for a toss. It is a universally accepted fact that your diet plays a huge role in your weight loss journey. There are certain foods which complement each other and their combinations can aid weight loss because certain compounds in these foods help to shed those extra kilos. One such combination is red wine and garlic, many people actually swear by this bizarre duo. This concoction would help you to lose belly fat faster.

Red wine and garlic drink amp up the weight loss process by increasing the metabolism. It is also a cleansing and detoxifying drink which can remove harmful deposits from the blood vessels. Moreover, only 3 tablespoons of this drink are enough to burn that stubborn tummy flab. Here is how you can make it reap the benefits.

Garlic & Red Wine Concoction

Ingredients

12 peeled cloves of Garlic

1/2 Litre of Wine

How to make it

All you need to do is to take a jar filled with half a litre of red wine and induce 12 peeled garlic cloves into it. Leave it under the Sun for 2 weeks and after that strain, the concoction, store it in a dark glass bottle.

Garlic for weight loss: It is well-known for its anti-bacterial properties and for its nutritional value. Beside these, it has gained a lot of attraction recently for its weight loss property. In the year 2011, the Journal of Nutrition published a study of Korean researchers regarding weight loss after consumption of garlic. In the study, the authors wrote that the reduced body weight “reflected a marked antiobesity effect of garlic.”

Wine for weight loss: Wine has been credited as a fat burner drink several times. It contains a plant-derived chemical known as resveratrol. When it comes to decreasing inflammation associated with obesity and burning tummy fat this chemical works like magic. It not only reduces belly fat but also helps to prevent heart disease. In August 2003, the Journal of Nutrition published a study where it was mentioned that wine drinkers who drank at least one drink daily showed the lowest amount of abdominal fat.

Image Source: Shutterstock