Wondering why all that rigorous workout isn’t having any effect? Well, your eating habits may be to blame. Your diet could be a powerful weight loss tool if you do it right, but if you are consuming processed and refined carbohydrates every day, you are making a major mistake.

Why should you avoid refined carbs?

Refined carbohydrates like white bread and pasta are stripped off their nutritious and fibrous parts. Having a high glycemic index, they cause a spike in blood glucose levels leading to hunger cravings and increased food intake. Consuming too many processed carbohydrates can also slow down your metabolism.

Which carbs are healthy for weight loss?

You definitely cannot ditch all the carbohydrates in your diet. Go for complex carbohydrates such as oats, whole wheat pasta, whole grain bread and brown rice as they are rich in protein. They will give you energy and fibre to keep you full for longer. The fibre also prevents a bloating belly. However, you will still need to watch your portions as these foods are high in calories.

