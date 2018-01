Most of us who have a 9 to 5 job end up sitting for long hours in front of a computer. Whether you are working as an IT professional or as a receptionist, you spend most of the time sitting on a chair. This sedentary behaviour of ours not only puts us at a high risk of lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension but also makes us obese. This means that every hour you spend sitting at your workplace or house, you are putting on weight, which ultimately makes you overweight and obese. However, you can break this vicious cycle of sitting for long hours and gaining weight with a simple tip. All you have to do is get up from your chair every hour and walk for 5 minutes. Why every hour? Here’s what research has to say. Also read about ways you can lose weight while sitting on a chair.

According to a study published in the International Journal of behavioural nutrition and physical activity [1], making small changes such as taking a five-minute walking break every hour could yield beneficial weight control or weight loss results. The study demonstrated that for an individual who worked 50 weeks a year, 5 days a week, 8 hours a day and has a desk job, standing up and walking five minutes per hour during every work day, would equate to approximately 33,000 additional kilocalories expended per year. With no diet changes or any other form of exercise or physical activity to increase metabolism taken into consideration, this could result in 9.4 lbs of body weight (assuming 3500 kcals/pound). Hence, if your job profile includes sitting for 8 hours at a stretch with a lunch break in between, ensure yuo take a 5-minute break which can help you to lose weight. Here’s how sitting in this posture can help you lose weight!

Few simple habits can help you get off your chair every hour like carrying a small water bottle only to fill it up every hour, taking the longest route to a washroom or walking to your colleagues’ desk instead of pinging on messenger, are few ways to be active.

Weight loss tip #213.

Image Source: Shutterstock