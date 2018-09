Most of us tend to be too hard on ourselves. While trying to lose weight, people make the mistake of mainly focusing on what they can’t do, like staying away from high-calorie snacks or going for a walk every single day.

Negative reinforcement will only set your back when it comes to weight loss and fitness. Instead, push yourself harder and give positive reinforcement a try. One way of doing this is to write down a weight loss goal in your diary or journal every morning and make a conscious effort to achieve that goal for the day. You don’t even need to read bestselling books on fitness and weight loss for that.

Keep things simple and have positive thoughts by simply writing down and then reminding yourself, ‘I will exercise for at least 30 minutes today’ or ‘I won’t eat any junk food today’. It doesn’t matter how difficult you think it is going to be. What is important is to write it down and repeat the goal to yourself over and over again every day. Sooner or later, you will condition yourself to actually start following your fitness goal.

Remind yourself that you need to be kind, compassionate and patient with yourself while you’re on your weight loss journey. Don’t spend any time around people who make you feel guilty about your body and weight. Did you know, women who accept their imperfections have a positive body image?

It would be a good idea to write down your weight loss goal and put it up in your bedroom or on your fridge to remind yourself of what needs to be achieved in the next 12-18 hours. Meanwhile, here are superfoods for weight loss you must try.

