Cheat day for dieters is akin to an oasis in a desert. Yes, the feeling is literally the same. Ask anyone who is dieting and trying hard to count every calorie that goes in and you will know why a cheat day feels like a breath of fresh air to them. Clean eating isn’t all that easy and more so when you are trying to lose weight and keep away from all those unhealthy cravings. Your body which is now used to all the unhealthy junk and high-fat foods rebels to the taste and flavour of fresh fruits and vegetables. It takes time for your body (and your mind) to unlearn the unhealthy habits and get on with your clean eating agenda. This is why they say weight loss is no mean feat. Here are foods you should never eat on a cheat day.

However, if you are depriving your body of eating healthy and restricting yourself to just fewer calories without concentrating on having a balanced diet, this could backfire. Your cravings might get the better of you and you might just give in to your indulgences. This is why it is necessary to plan your diet meticulously so that you consume fewer calories, nourish your body, nib your cravings and be on track with your weight loss plan. To ensure that you don’t deprive your body of all the good things a cheat day is designed for the same reason. But going overboard on a cheat day can cost you dearly. Here is what you should do when you take a day off from the gym.

Remember a cheat day is designed to make you go flexible with your diet plan but not overboard, a mistake which most people do. When you hog mindlessly on a cheat day all your efforts of clean eating and sweating at the weight plates go down the drain instantly. If you crave for sweet or fried foods during your cheat day know this: a piece of cheesecake will add 500 calories to your diet and a kachori or samosa 450 calories. If you are to munch some jalebis with chai, each of the jalebi will add around 100 calories. A packet of chips and aerated drinks will do the harm like no other junk food and the combination is a deadly duo for all dieters. And we are not exaggerating the numbers over here; you can do your own research over the net.

So, this might give you a fair idea that going overboard during a cheat day is never going to help. Instead, it will make you add up all those calories that you have dedicatedly tried to lose. But of course, you cannot stop yourself from taking the advantage of a cheat day. So here is how to do it right: Indulge in a full course restaurant meal but avoid foods that are rich in trans fats – maida, deep fried or high on sugar content. Choose healthy desserts like fat-free ice-cream or sweetened lassi, peanut laddos or chikki. Remember too much fat or sugar on a cheat day will make your body sluggish and lethargic to get going with your weight loss goals the day after.

