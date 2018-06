Didn’t they say, small things matter – those small changes that they make in the diet, the extra reps at the gym, drinking two extra glasses of water – little things that make it easier for you to lose weight and look fab. In order to lose weight, one goes through a host of trial and error processes trying various recipes and health drinks. Well, if you are watchful about your diet and exercise regularly these extra efforts do show positive results and aid in your weight loss process. One such small change that you can bring in your weight loss regimen is to include a concoction of ajwain and jeera water to speed up the process.

We are not saying that just drinking this water can make you lose weight but it can help. This tip was shared by Ruchi Kishore a trainer with Viiking Trance a fitness academy in Mumbai. Ruchi herself has a fascinating journey to share. As a mother of two, she came down from an inflated 90 kgs to 65 kgs in three years with sheer dedication and determination. While there were many changes that she did in her diet that helped her lose the lard one of the good habits that she inculcated was to drink a glass of jeera and ajwain water daily to help her lose weight.

‘I used to boil jeera and ajwain together at night and keep. In the morning I would strain the water and remove the seeds and drink the water on empty stomach,’ she says. She vouches that this helped to aid her weight loss and helped to shed the fat faster. While you have to try it to believe it but we cannot refute her claims as ajwain id known to help improve digestion and speed up metabolism which eventually helps in weight loss. On the other hand, jeera water acts as a powerful detoxifying agent, prevents cravings boost metabolism and helps in weight loss too. When these two ingredients are used together we can only imagine how it can help in speeding up one’s weight loss.

How to make it:

Take 1 and ½ teaspoon of ajwain and jeera in a bowl and boil it in one litre of water. Take the bowl off the flame and allow it to cool. Drink this concoction in the morning every day till you achieve your weight loss targets.