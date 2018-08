Don’t love carrots? Well, not that you have too much choice over here, but if you are seriously thinking of losing weight we suggest start including them in your diet. If munching on them seems like a bore and a tedious task, drink a glass of carrot juice to aid weight loss. There are other benefits of eating carrots too: They are rich in beta-carotene, a compound that helps stimulation of vitamin A, they boost heart health, due to their cholesterol-fighting abilities, benefits skin and nails with its silicon content, promotes eye health due to the presence of beta-carotene, lycopene and lutein. But when it comes to weight loss they can do wonders in weight management and aid weight loss.

How carrot juice can help:

Carrot is high in fibre content, so a glass of carrot juice when had without straining can help to keep you full for longer and help you avoid binge eating. Carrots also help in bile secretion which helps the liver to produce enzymes that can help in fat metabolism and help in weight loss. Since it has a good amount of soluble and insoluble fibre in it, it improves digestion and helps to fight constipation too. Fibre-rich foods relieve one from bloating and acidity too. Since carrots are rich in fibre they take time to digest and this helps one to keep full for long hours and stay away from sugary cravings or fall for high-fat foods.

How to prepare carrot juice for weight loss:

Wash and chop the carrots, first. Add the chopped carrots to a blender. Add little water. Blend it well. If you think the consistency of juice is too thick for then add more water. Now pour the blended juice in a cup or glass and have it. Try not to strain the juice. Remember juicing makes a fruit or veggie less dense nutritionally, so if you are still opting a glass of juice over the raw veggie, don’t strain the juice as you will lose on the fibre. Drink a glass of carrot juice every morning. You can also blend other fruits and veggies with carrot, like apple or beetroot to enhance its taste and nutritive value.

Image source: Shutterstock