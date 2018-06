We don’t blame you for putting on weight during your trips or vacation. Most of us tend to ignore our health and diet when we are holidaying. Eating out in restaurants or at streets stalls and sometimes skipping or delaying meals and having junk, packaged food happens during every trip. Plus, we also tend to skip exercise when we are travelling. All this, undoubtedly, takes a toll on the health and leads to weight gain. Here Huzefa Lokhandwala, Celebrity Fitness Coach & Program Director, TrainMe, suggests 5 simple tips you can immediately start following to lose the holiday weight.

1) Get back to homemade food: Homemade food is always healthier. The calorie count is less and there are no hidden or empty calories as you are in control of what you will be cooking. Eating homemade food also helps you in reducing your sodium and sugar intake which usually is used in abundance when you are eating out.

2) Keep a food diary: Take the time to write down whatever you eat. And yes, I do mean every single bite. It’s far easier to have a realistic view of your eating habits when you keep a record of them. It’s far easier to make changes too.

3) Start exercising: Exercising likely won’t get rid of all of your excess weight very quickly, but it can go a long way in helping you transition to a healthier lifestyle and it can help you burn excess calories. Exercising regularly is definitely a good idea & along with a good nutrition program will help you burn a lot more calories. Here are some exercises you can do in your hotel room without gym equipments.

4) Drink more water: Drinking more water is one of the surest ways to lose weight, and you’ll find that you will very likely eat less and be more in control of your appetite when you drink water throughout the day. Try to always keep water with you and try to drink at least 6 to 8 glasses of water per day, or more if you are exercising.

5) Don’t eat during late evenings: Eating meals after dinner can definitely lead to weight gain. Your metabolism starts to slow down toward the end of the day, and when you eat after dinner you’re much more likely to put on weight because your body doesn’t have an opportunity to burn those excess calories. Here is a complete health guide for summer.

Image source: Shutterstock