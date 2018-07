For long we have been talking about the benefits of having warm water with lemon and honey for weight loss and this simple remedy has stood the test of time. There are many people who swear by this concoction and believe that lemon water, when had early in the morning on empty stomach can speed up metabolism, burn calories and melt the stubborn fat. But lemon water might not be a good choice for a lot of people, especially those who have a sensitive inner lining of the throat. The citrus acid in lemon can lead to irritation and itching and leave one with painful lumps or swellings to suffer for long. Did you know that daily consumption of lemon juice can help to keep urinary tract infection at bay.

Lemon water is also not a very good weight loss remedy for people who are suffering from tonsils or sinus. This simply doesn’t mean they cannot look for other solutions to aid weight loss. Another remedy that can help in achieving weight loss goals is ajwain water. Ajwain known as carom seeds aids digestion and keeps gastrointestinal troubles at bay. When had early in the morning it also induces the same benefits as lemon water. The tiny pods of ajwain are rich in thymol and carvacrol the two components that impart various medicinal and therapeutic benefits to the seeds. Here is how having jeera and ajwain water can also help.

Studies have shown that consumption of ajwain can increase production of digestive juices and bile all of which helps to improve metabolism and aid weight loss.

How to have ajwain water for weight loss

Boil water in a pan, ideally half-litre and add one and a half spoons of ajwain seeds into in.

Once the water boils and changes its colour to brown turn off the flame and allow it to cool for a while. Have this glass of water in the morning on empty stomach to reap its benefits.

Alternatively, you can boil one litre of water with two spoonfuls of ajwain and keep sipping it, throughout the day.

If you don’t like the pungent taste of ajwain you can add little honey to it to make it palatable.

If lemon water suits you than squeezing half a lemon can also be a great idea.

Points to remember

Ajwain alone cannot help in weight loss it can only aid the process, which means you will still have to be watchful of your diet, exercises and keep yourself mobile enough to burn more calories.

Ajwain helps in proper digestion and speeds up metabolism. The better your metabolism, more calories you will burn and this will aid in achieving your weight loss goals.

Why use ajwain water

If you want you can also chew some ajwain seeds in the morning rather than preparing the drink, which will also benefit you in the same way. However, many people detest the bitter-pungent aftertaste of the seeds and so a preparation of ajwain water works well for them. So, if you are trying to lose weight and want to know ways that will help you speed up the process, know that drinking ajwain water can help.

