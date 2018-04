Everyone who says “if you do it enough you’ll start to like it” is a liar. When you hate running, no amount of suffering through it makes it an enjoyable experience. Cardio workouts raise your heart rate, which is based on your age. Anything below your target zone means you’re not working out effectively or hard enough. A heart rate above your target range could mean you’re pushing yourself too hard. A good workout will help you lose weight, increase your stamina and increase blood flow and increased lung capacity. Instead of giving up on cardio start exploring alternative cardio exercises until you find one that you like. Here are 5 cardio workouts which one can try according to Mukul Nagpaul, owner, PMF training.

Cycling

When it comes to running, not everyone was built to be a runner. For those who are not long-time runners, the best option physically would be to ride a bicycle. Cycling removes the impact force on your joints and instead transfers it to a sustainable force for your muscles and joints. Purchase a “road bike” and have it fitted by a professional so that your knees are able to rest in between strokes and so that pressure can be distributed evenly along your spine. For those unable to do either type of exercise, consider walking or riding a stationary recumbent-style bike that allows you to be in a “sitting-up” posture.



Rock climbing

There is absolutely no question that climbing regularly will help you move your body in ways it will never ordinarily move. Your body, while climbing, is pushed to the very edge of your range of motion. The movement you can reach in your climbing practice would be very hard to replicate at the gym — and can be done with much less effort. That said, making cardio and weight training a regular part of your fitness routine will only improve your climbing experience. Similarly, the fitter you are, the more capable you will be of undertaking longer, more challenging climbs. If you are overweight or weak your climbing will improve with regular, low-level cardiovascular activity gauged by heart rate zones. Gradually, healthy weight loss will also help your climbing practice.



Trekking

Although walking is something most people do every day, nowadays people are strongly inclining towards trek. You should start training several days before the trek campaign. Here are the health benefits of trekking:

 Cardiovascular strength

 Weight loss

 Cleanses the lungs

 Builds strong bones

 Mental benefits

