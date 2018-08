If you are into gardening and have planted a rose plant in your garden it can help to aid weight loss too. There are a variety of teas that can help to improve digestion, boost blood circulation, remove toxins, burn fat and rose tea is one of them. Here are few reasons why rose tea is good for your health and how it helps in weight loss:

Improves digestion: Rose leaves and petals contain organic acids which boosts the digestive system to secrete enzymes that help in metabolism and improve digestion and dissemination of energy. It also helps the gut maintain the balance of good and bad bacteria which further reduces risk of inflammation and ulcers.

Removes toxins: Rose tea has a diuretic effect which destroys the toxins of the body and thus helps burn the fat in the body. Apart from this, the rose tea keeps the body healthy by detoxifying. The process also helps to bring in a balance of the hormones that can help to keep hunger pangs in check.

Improves satiety: Rose tea contains antioxidants, vitamins and fibres that keep the stomach full for a long time. So it helps you to beat the cravings for junk foods and oily foods. In this way it does not allow your body to acquire more calories than needed.

It is low in calories: Rose is low in calories and boosts metabolism, so it reduces body fat and prevents it from being accumulated on the vital organs reducing the visceral fat percentage. This way your body burns more fat and reaches the ideal weight you are aiming for.

How to make rose tea

Wash rose petals, leaves, cinnamon, cloves and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. If you want you can sweeten it with honey or sugar (we suggest stay away from any kind of sweetener), and strain into tea glasses, pushing gently on the apples to remove all the liquid.

