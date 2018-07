If we tell you that gulping down glasses of skim milk will only help in weight loss then probably we will be misleading you. The ideal way to lose weight is to expend more calories than what you consume in a day. But what you consume or eat plays a crucial role in helping your body to shed those calories and in proper weight management. So, if you are planning to lose weight or watching what you eat, make this small change in your diet – switch to skim milk. Here are some health benefits of skim milk.

Whole milk is high in fat content whereas skim milk is low in fat and has only 3 per cent of total fat as compared to whole milk. Other than that one cup of toned milk contains 150 cals whereas a cup of whole milk contains as much as 285 cals. So, skim milk naturally becomes a better option for people who want to lose weight. Moreover, skim milk has 9 gm of protein per cup or per 250 ml.

How it helps

Dairy products are rich in calcium and protein. Two components that help in weight management. Calcium helps the body to break down fat more effectively and proteins break down slowly in the body. This slow process of protein metabolism is termed as high thermic effect. So when you consume skim milk the protein takes time to break down in the bargain burning more calories and expending more energy. This is why a protein-rich drink is often recommended as a post-recovery drink for people who exercise. It helps to build muscles and burn more calories post workouts too. In fact, skim milk can become a great choice. Know if drinking milk is good for your heart.

In fact, a study published in journal Nutrients in the year 2016 explored how dairy consumption affected fat loss and metabolism in people aged between 16 and 50-year-olds. The people who participated in the study were either overweight or obese. The study concluded that dairy in the diet may be an important modifiable factor for managing a healthy body weight and composition due to its rich source of nutrients and bioactive compounds. After 16 weeks of the study, it was seen that people who took at least two servings of dairy products during the day had a better fat mass loss and the rate of calories expenditure was higher. This goes to conclude that people who include dairy in their diet can achieve their weight loss goals faster and in a healthier way. However, the study did mention that people who included dairy in their diet did adhere to training programs and cut down on junk and other high-calorie foods.

This means just including skim milk in your diet won’t help. You have to sweat it out too. So plan an exercise routine, even a thrice a week brisk walking for 45 minutes will work and avoid eating from the deli. Cook your own meals which will be nutritious, wholesome and aid your weight loss plan too.

