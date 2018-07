We all have heard about the low-carb diet. But the latest trend carb cycling is generating buzz as a weight loss method. However, during a weight loss process carbohydrates are often considered as evil. Generally, we believe that carbs lead to weight gain. But carbohydrates are actually needed by our body as much as any other nutrients. According to experts, boosting your carb intake on some days and cutting back on others might be a good way to lose weight. Thus, here we have mentioned that whether this new weight loss trend can actually help you to lose weight or not without giving up your favourite foods.

What is carb cycling?

It is a basic concept which involves three cycles of carb consumption, low-carb, high-carb and no carb. However, it is a scientifically researched approach to weight loss. You can try out this trend should be once you completely understand the process. The process does not mean eating green leafy vegetables on low carb days and eating pizzas, fries on high-carb days. One need to consume healthy carbohydrates and lose weight in a healthier manner.

A concept based on alternative carb intake should be followed in an organised manner to make the most of this scientific dietary approach. You can alternate carb cycling either between months, days or weeks. But, you need to be very careful. The whole process is based on various factors ranging from body fat percentage, body composition and training goals. You can follow the carb cycling meal once you know what your body goals are.

How does it work for weight loss?

Carb cycling creates a calorie deficit in the body which helps in the weight loss process. This is because, on high carb days, you are not allowed to consume any fats, and vice versa on low carb days. This also includes protein consumption. When we start following the carb cycling process, three hormones insulin, serotonin and leptin come into play. And these three hormones play a vital role in weight maintenance. It also helps to suppress cravings which you tend to get if you completely cut off carbs from your diet. Carbohydrates provide a sense of satisfaction to our brain and body. You start losing weight and fat at the same time when your body begins reacting to carb cycling. It also helps to improve metabolic activity, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels.

Sources of carbohydrates you should choose for carb cycling:

Fruits: They are healthy carbohydrates, eating at least 60 grams of fruit on your high carb days will be beneficial.

Whole grains: As mentioned do not eat junk foods to load your plate with carbs. You must stick to whole grains like buckwheat, barley, brown rice and millets.

Vegetables: They are antioxidant-rich and ensure healthy carbohydrate intake.

Legumes and pulses: Cook them in minimal oil to balance out your carb ratio.

