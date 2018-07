Looking for a new weight loss recipe? If yes, then broccoli coffee is something you must try. Yup, you heard it right. To lose weight in a healthy way all you need to do is to add some broccoli powder in your coffee. According to the scientists of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (Csiro), people are not consuming enough vegetables on a daily basis which is causing nutritional deficiencies. The main aim behind this broccoli coffee invention is to make people eat more vegetables and to lose weight in a healthy way.

How does broccoli help in weight loss?

The presence of vitamin A, C and K, high protein and fibres in broccoli makes it a healthy supplement for weight loss. Due to the presence of essential nutrients and fibres, it gives a sense of fullness resulting in less eating, also micronutrients help in the breakdown of fat. It is also a good source of folate and potassium. This green veggie is also a good source of phytochemicals, sulforaphane and indole-3-carbinol, which are said to lower body weight. Weight loss supporting nutrients like vitamin C, chromium and calcium are also present in broccoli. According to a study published in The Journal of Nutrition in 2017, people who consume less amount of vitamin C are more prone to obesity and those who consume a higher amount of vitamin C usually weigh less than those who don’t.

That’s not all. According to a study by Pennsylvania State University in the US, people who suffer from digestive problems like leaky gut and colitis could benefit by consuming fibrous vegetables like broccoli. The research also suggested that broccoli may also help prevent cancerous diseases caused by inflammation in the lining of the gut.

Also, another study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine found that broccoli contains an anti-diabetic substance. Even, in 2015 a study by the Institute of Food Research (IFR) in Norwich, Britain, showed that including a new broccoli variety in the diet could improve heart health by reducing levels of bad cholesterol in the blood by around six per cent.

How to make broccoli coffee?

Preparing broccoli coffee is simple. First, you need to dry the veggie and then grind it into a fine powder. This powder can be added to your coffee to get all the health benefits of broccoli. Two tablespoons of broccoli powder are equal to one serving of vegetables. This is also a great way to eat those green vegetables that we don’t really enjoy eating.

