Torching fat is in your hands and you can crank up your potential by burning more calories every day and see the fat fry. Here are the seven sure shot ways to burn the stored calories during the day.

Start early: Set your alarm for 15 minutes earlier and try to those tried and tested exercises like push-ups, squats and crunches. You will start the process of torching the calories and it will continue for the rest of the days as well.

Do the “1 times 10” trick: Try to find 10 opportunities during the day to raise your heart rate for one minute at a time. The added oxygen will keep you alert, activate your heart, lungs, legs and brain—and burn as many as 300 to 400 calories a day. How to do it? Try walking lunges on your way to and from the bathroom!

Cool it off: Keep your AC’s temperature on the chillier side and you will see fat burn. Doing this increases your body’s brown fat by up to 40 per cent, said a study in the journal, Diabetes. Brown fat, when activated by cold temperature, torches calories even when you’re laying around.

Don’t multitask: If you are taking one round for your grocery shopping and carrying everything at once, then try to take two and sneak in more step counts. Something that takes two minutes will become a 10-minute activity and you will burn 89 calories easily! Simple, isn’t it?

Chew on: Pop a piece of your favourite chewing gum and you will definitely curb down the cravings that hits you at 4. In a University of Rhode Island study, gum chewers burned 5 to 8 per cent more calories those who didn’t. Bonus: Researchers say that it might help you consume 68 fewer calories!

Do more work: Yes, we understand that you are slogging in the office for 9 to 5, but all those skype meetings and email interactions have made you a office desk potato. Instead, photocopy your documents (12 calories), clean your cubical and water your plants (15 calories total) and stand while filing them (18 calories).

Stock up your playlist: Researchers at Brunel University London teamed with Spotify to discover that rap music with 120 to 140 beats per minute has the best tempo for running. And before you even know it, you would have ran more than your usual personal best just by matching the rhythm of the songs!

