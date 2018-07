Want to gain weight? Then the best thing to do is to eat, in fact, eat a lot. But then mindless eating will not just make one gain weight but overweight too. This is why one should plan what they eat meticulously if weight gain is the aim just like people who want to lose weight do. One change that people who want to gain weight should bring in their diet and be consistent with it is — to load up on protein. Yes, to gain weight you will have to consume protein in the right amount. Here are seven best protein-rich foods for diabetics.

Why protein?

Proteins are the building blocks of the body. They help in building muscles and imparts strength too. When it comes to energy, proteins are considered to be energy dense just like carbohydrates. So, if you are lean and want to put on weight either to bulk up or just add few pounds to your frame keep in mind protein should be your mainstay.

On an average, a person’s mean protein intake should be around 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. However, to build muscle and gain weight the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends 1.4 to 1.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. For instance, a person weighing around 50 kg should consume around 90 gm of proteins per day.

How does protein help?

Apart from the fact that they are the building blocks of the body proteins also help in imparting strength and energy. A study published in the journal JAMA in 2012 tried to explore how dietary protein had an effect on weight gain, energy expenditure and body composition. A random study done on weight-stable men and women aged between 18 and 35 showed that consumption of protein helped in better energy expenditure and gain lean body bass.

Going overboard with protein may not help to bulk

Even when it comes to consuming protein-rich diets overeating might not help in bulking up. The study pointed out that overeating produced significantly less weight gain in the low protein diet group. In a similar manner consuming high-protein diets resulted in storing more calories and slow down of energy expenditure. So, if you want to gain weight or bulk up and you are including the requisite amount of protein in your diet play it safe and don’t go overboard with it. In fact, consuming more calories through protein would mean increasing the fat content. Remember even when you want to increase weight your aim should be to improve lean body mass and not fat content. So, include lean protein sources in your diet like poultry, chicken, eggs, dairy products, soy, etc. Avoid gorging on high-protein foods like red meat, beef or pork, they aren’t good for your heart and overall health either.

Reference:

Bray, G. A., Smith, S. R., de Jonge, L., Xie, H., Rood, J., Martin, C. K., … Redman, L. M. (2012). Effect of Dietary Protein Content on Weight Gain, Energy Expenditure, and Body Composition During Overeating: A Randomized Controlled Trial. JAMA : The Journal of the American Medical Association, 307(1), 47–55. http://doi.org/10.1001/jama.2011.1918

