We are so obsessed with the term weight loss and its immediate effects – thin waistline, chiselled physique, flat abs, toned limbs – that we never spare much thought to know what is the right way to gain weight. We follow rules when it comes to weight loss – count calories, eat healthy, exercise and stay determined with our fitness routines, on the other hand, we think mindless eating can help one gain weight – eating high-calorie foods, fatty foods and fried stuff. However, this is where one makes the mistake – mindless eating will not make one gain weight, it will eventually increase one’s body fat percentage. Here are some superfoods that can help to gain weight.

In fact, like weight loss, even weight gain should be done in a healthy way, the right way – choosing the right foods, consuming just the required amount of calories and exercising. So, we got talking to Dr Nilesh Makwana, director and consulting physiotherapist, Muscle N Mind Physiotherapy Centre to know how one should gain weight the healthy way.

Most people want to stay thin and lean, but why is it necessary for people who fall in the underweight category to gain weight?

Staying fit is not about losing weight and becoming thin. The idea is to maintain a weight in the healthy BMI range. If one is obese he/she needs to lose weight and similarly if one is thin gaining weight should be his/her priority. But one should gain weight by healthy means, not just by eating fried and fatty stuff which increases the fat percentage of the body. If you are thin and skinny that means you neither have an adequate fat percentage nor muscle mass. People with BMI less than 18.5 are going to have serious health issues in future, there has been much research done on skinny people and it is concluded that underweight people have twice the rate of dying faster compared to obese people. This is why even thin people are urged to gain weight and stay in the healthy BMI range.

Some people think being thin is genetic and they cannot do much about it. What is your opinion about it?

Some people say that they are skinny because they have that kind of genetics. But again, I suggest that one should try and be within the healthy BMI range. As per the research, thin people have more fats around their vital organs like heart and liver, which is not healthy at all. Here is what thin girls hate to hear.

Are there any consequences of being too skinny?

If you are too skinny and you compromise on your nutrition to just stay that way it could mean that your immunity is low, as the immune cells need to take the varieties of nutrition to compete with bacteria and virus. And if you do not have good nutrition you are prone to many kinds of illnesses and diseases.

What are the best fat-rich foods thin people should have to gain weight?

The best foods are cereals bars, whole eggs, cheese, dark chocolates, ghee and peanuts etc. These have good fats which could help in weight gain in healthier way.

How important is it to exercise while trying to gain weight?

If you think that people who have to lose weight should exercise then you are completely wrong. Healthy weight gain also means developing adequate muscle mass and to gain muscle mass you need to exercise, which includes strength training, cardio, flexibility training etc. Gaining muscle mass is not an overnight job. For effective muscle mass gain, you need to do strength training which will help you increase the size of the muscle. However, one should pay attention to one’s protein intake too for timely recovery after damaging the muscles at the gym. If you are planning for muscle mass gain then remember to train properly, don’t over or under train your body. Once you start, train evenly, every part of the body needs to be trained.

