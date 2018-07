Many people struggle daily with gaining weight. Being underweight can cause hazardous health and self-image issues as well just as being overweight can. But no matter what your reason for gaining weight is, you can opt for healthy measures to gain weight with proper focus and dedication. So to gain weight you need to focus on healthy weight gain instead of gorging on high-fat options such as junk food. After all, the old saying “you are what you eat” is absolutely true, our body uses nutrients from food (raw materials) to construct new cells. A diet filled with junk foods doesn’t provide any nutrients to our body to work with. So, here are five golden rules which you need to follow if you want to gain weight in a healthy way.

Eat within four hours after finishing one meal

Your body is like an engine that needs a continuous supply of energy to keep your brain and muscles working, heart beating and for circulating blood. So, you deprive your body of the fuel it needs to keep going when you skip your meals. The result is a dip in energy, which unfortunately helps to gain muscle mass. So, eat meals four to five hours apart this is the great way to prevent your body from losing any important tissue. Meal timing is especially important if you are trying to gain new muscle.

Eat as much food as you can at one go

Always try to eat a handful of nuts along with few slices of whole-grain toast topped with peanut butter, a glass of skim milk instead of having just a banana. A larger variety provides your body with a broader spectrum of nutrients to work with throughout the day.

Eat healthy, but dense foods

The best way to provide all the nutrition to your body is to choose nutrient-rich foods packed with protein, carbohydrates or healthy fats into a small serving. The best example is dried fruit. When the water gets removed a cup of grapes turns into a quarter cup of raisins, the portion shrinks by about 75 per cent. But always look for dried fruits with no added sugar or preservatives. For other nutrient-rich snack options have oatmeal, minced dried fruit into almond butter and dark chocolate chips.

Drink it up

Fruit juice, organic skim milk or soy milk, and smoothies can add nutrition without making you feel stuffed or bloated. Smoothies are an ideal option because you can fill them with all kinds of good stuff, like peanut butter, fresh fruits, vegetables, wheat germ and protein powder.

Eat something healthy just before going to bed

When we go off to sleep a lot of our repair, healing and regeneration take place. So, it is always better to eat a healthy snack right before bed to ensure a fresh supply of nutrients to the body. A small bowl of whole-grain pasta salad, chopped or shredded veggies and a lean protein such as chopped chicken breast, beans or an organic crumbled cheese can be a great option that won’t leave you feeling stuffed.

