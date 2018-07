After spending 9 hours (sometimes even more!) a day in office you simply may not have the energy to hit the gym. Sitting in one place for several hours takes a toll on your health, especially on your body weight and fitness levels. But the good news is that moving through the day in the course of work can be effective in keeping you fit as a fiddle. Here are smart ways to help you move more in office.

Walking Breaks

Don’t have a bottle-full of water at your desk. Once you feel thirsty, get up from the chair, walk down to the canteen or break-out area to fill a glass of water. Do this at a gap of two hours if possible. This exercise will not only help you stay hydrated but will also make you move more, and shed those extra kilos. Another hack: Take the long route to the washroom to burn a few extra calories. While you need to call your colleagues, do not dial their extension, walk up to them instead.

Stability Ball

Stability ball forces you to sit straight up (working on the core and posture) making it a good replacement for chairs. It helps you work on your body balance. Use it to do ball crunches in your free time or breaks.

Glutes Contraction

This is one exercise that you can practise while sitting on your chair. Basically, you need to contract your glutes (butt muscles) and hold it for 5-10 seconds. Release and repeat.

Calf Raise

Simply stand in a slightly quiet corner of your office, and apply pressure down your feet. Lift your heels off the ground while keeping your toes down to contract the calves. Push down more for better resistance.

Thigh Adduction

It is best to perform adductor squeezes for the thigh and hip muscles. To practise, this exercise, sit on your chair with your feet flat on the floor and your knees hip-width apart. Make two fists and put them between your knees. Let your knees press against your fists while your hands simultaneously press outward. This will add resistance to the movement. Come back to the starting position when your hands touch each other. Release and repeat.

Thigh Abduction

The opposite of thigh adduction is thigh abduction (opening up your thighs). Start on your chair keeping your feet flat on the floor and knees hip-width apart. Make two fists and place them on your outer thighs just above your knees. Now move your knees apart pressing against your fists. Repeat for twice or thrice.

Arm Circles

When no one is around, hold your arms straight out from your sides and perform small circles in a forward direction. Do this for 30 seconds, rest, and perform another 30 seconds of backward arm circles.

Quad Extensions

You can do this by sitting on your office chair. Start by holding the sides of your chair or desk for body balance. Then extend your legs forward (raising your foot and calf up), and bring them back. Hold that contraction for 5-10 seconds, release, and then repeat. Maintain a straight spine while doing this workout.

Bodyweight Exercises

When you have a minute, try to practise bodyweight exercises to lose weight quickly. For a total body workout, practise pushups, planks and squats. These exercises can be easily done at the office with the help of desk, chair or a stability ball.

Image Source: Shutterstock