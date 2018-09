It is vital to sleep at the night. But, if you do the same during the day while you are at work then this is not a good idea as it can kill your productivity at work. But, these amazing tips will help you to jumpstart your brain and get back into a productive groove. So, just fine-tune your body and enhance your mood, stamina, immunity and productivity. These tweaks to your daily habits are very easy to implement and thus they can surely become your second nature. Since studies suggest that diet and exercise can affect one’s mental health. So, be wise!

Just go easy on your digestive system: Yes, you have heard it right! avoid fries, spicy and oily foods which can take a toll on your digestive health. Eat healthy and in the right proportions. You can opt for fresh fruits, fresh smoothies and so on which can ease your digestion process. Also, it will help you to increase your blood circulation and provide you with energy. So, you should opt for a good mix of carbs, proteins and fats. Talk to your expert about the right kind of diet you should follow. Avoid going overboard.

Yes, you have heard it right! avoid fries, spicy and oily foods which can take a toll on your digestive health. Eat healthy and in the right proportions. You can opt for fresh fruits, fresh smoothies and so on which can ease your digestion process. Also, it will help you to increase your blood circulation and provide you with energy. So, you should opt for a good mix of carbs, proteins and fats. Talk to your expert about the right kind of diet you should follow. Avoid going overboard. Chose foods low on the glycemic index: They burn slowly and can give your brain that even flow of energy. You can opt for nuts or toast. So, when are you trying it?

They burn slowly and can give your brain that even flow of energy. You can opt for nuts or toast. So, when are you trying it? Having a heavy meal is a strict no-no: While working, just ditch those oil-laden heavy meals. Instead of that, go for a salad. You can go big in volume which will help you to stay full. Furthermore, you can also opt for fibre-rich foods like carrot sticks, apples, mangoes and so on, due to which you will stay full and avoid overeating.

While working, just ditch those oil-laden heavy meals. Instead of that, go for a salad. You can go big in volume which will help you to stay full. Furthermore, you can also opt for fibre-rich foods like carrot sticks, apples, mangoes and so on, due to which you will stay full and avoid overeating. Avoid foods that make you feel sluggish: Bid adieu to gluten, dairy, and soy, they can make you feel slothful.

Bid adieu to gluten, dairy, and soy, they can make you feel slothful. Opt for an aerobic activity: For this, you don’t have to join fancy gyms just go for brisk walking, jogging, swimming or running and you are sorted! It will help you to enhance your blood circulation and pump up your heart rate. The bonus- you will feel active, fresh and healthy. It can also help you to keep your weight in check.

For this, you don’t have to join fancy gyms just go for brisk walking, jogging, swimming or running and you are sorted! It will help you to enhance your blood circulation and pump up your heart rate. The bonus- you will feel active, fresh and healthy. It can also help you to keep your weight in check. You should drink a lot of water: Do you know that a parched system can tire you? It can lead to a headache and you will find it difficult to concentrate on what you are doing. Dehydration can also mess-up with your digestion and sugar level. So, staying hydrated is a must.

Do you know that a parched system can tire you? It can lead to a headache and you will find it difficult to concentrate on what you are doing. Dehydration can also mess-up with your digestion and sugar level. So, staying hydrated is a must. You should cut down on sugar and alcohol: They can suppress your immunity and leave you feeling irritated and anxious. So, say goodbye to them.

They can suppress your immunity and leave you feeling irritated and anxious. So, say goodbye to them. Watch out on your caffeine intake: Having it at the wrong time can stress your immune system and can lead to mood swings.