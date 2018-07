Everyone wishes to lose weight and stay in top shape. The most full-proof ways of losing weight are eating healthy and taking a physical activity of your choice. One can take up swimming, cycling, Zumba and so on to cut those extra kilos. Likewise, consuming certain teas can also help you to lose weight. Read on to know more…

Losing weight and staying on a healthier side can help you to keep may health conditions like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and so on at bay. Moreover, you can fit into clothes of your choice and it will also enhance your self-confidence. What are you waiting for? Consuming the teas mentioned below to help you to stay fit and fine as the brew that energises you can also help you to cut down those excess kilos you have piled up due to the lack of physical activity, stress and so on. Here’s a list of teas which can aid weight loss. Just sip on it right away.

Green tea

As per research, green tea has chemical epigallocatechin-3 gallate ( EGCG) which can speed up the body’s metabolism and can help people to lose weight. Also, it can burn 70 calories per day! So, when are you sipping on it?

Brewing method

In a cup, take 1 tsp of green tea leaves.

Take leaves in the strainer and keep aside.

Boil the water in the pot.

Place the strainer on the mug and pour the hot water. Let the tea sip in for 3 minutes.

Adding honey to it is optional.

Black tea

As per several studies, black tea can help you to lose weight. Compared to drinking a caffeine-matched control beverage, One study of 111 people found that drinking three cups of black tea each day for three months significantly increased weight loss and reduced waist circumference. Hence, Black tea is high in flavones and has been associated with weight loss.

Brewing method

Boil water and add tea leaves or tea bags to it. Stir it and let it steep for a few minutes.

Then, strain the tea or remove the tea bags and enjoy it.

Herbal Tea

It contains the infusion of herbs, spices and fruits in hot water. Ginger and hibiscus teas are the most popular ones. According to a few studies, herbal teas can help you to lose weight by increasing fat loss.

Brewing method

Wash and peel the ginger And cut it into pieces.

Boil water.

Pour the boiling water into the teapot where you have placed the ginger slices and let it step for a few minutes.

Strain and tea and drink.

Image Source: Shutterstock