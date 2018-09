The first impression is the last impression and if you have sagging skin, wrinkles and fine lines on your face then it might lower your self-confidence. You will be embarrassed and tend to withdraw yourself socially. Though time and ageing do not stop for anyone you can reverse your ageing process. Along with a healthy diet if you do these amazing anti ageing facial exercises then you will be able to look young and beautiful.

Opting for these exercises will help you to banish wrinkles, enhance your blood circulation, lift your sagging skin and restore your skin’s elasticity. Furthermore, it can tighten your skin and make it supple. So, just check out these fantastic exercises and look like a damsel.

Surprise, surprise!: Do you remember your expressions while you are surprised? Yes, you open your mouth wide and raise your eyebrows. So, just open your mouth as much as you can and raise your eyebrows. If you are caught doing so, act like you are surprised. We are sure you will give it a try!

Get cheeky: Do you remember how babies make a cheeky face? Exactly do that. Just stand straight and blow your cheeks out by inhaling deeply. The air should not come out. See to it that you are transferring the air from one cheek to the other. Try told hold the position for 5 minutes before you exhale. Loved it, right?

Look up and stretch your neck: Yes, opt for a giraffe face exercise. Sit and stretch your neck by looking up. Try to push your tongue alongside the top of your mouth while tilting your head. Try to pull down the skin on your neck with your fingers. Did you feel good?

Opt for a clown face: Want to get rid of sagging skin? Then, do it immediately. With your lips closed, smile widely, ear to ear. Just pucker your lips and stop smiling.

Note: If you take out some time for yourself from your hectic schedule, you will be able to stay fit and look stunning.