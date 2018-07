One thing we hate about ageing is decreased cognitive functioning. Cognitive functioning includes everything from reasoning to memory, attention, language and absorbing the information and knowledge. A decreased capacity of this functioning will lead to forgetfulness and overall messing up of information.

We all know that exercise is good for our body. Studies show it is beneficial for our brain too. In fact, it can slow down cognitive ageing, which means it keeps your brain active for longer even as you age. There is a strong connection between physical activity and brain functioning.

Various studies have proven that physical activities are associated with improved cognitive processing. A study named ‘Exercise Holds Immediate Benefits for Affect and Cognition in Younger and Older Adults’, published in the journal ‘Psychology and Ageing’, observed that exercises “improved brain health (e.g., increased secretion of neuroprotective factors, such as brain-derived neurotrophic factor); and improved profiles for markers of cellular ageing (e.g., telomere length and autophagy).” These neuroprotective and neurotrophic factors help in improved brain functioning. Hence, a boost to these factors will prove to be helpful.

Another study, ‘Shorter term aerobic exercise improves brain, cognition, and cardiovascular fitness in ageing’ published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience concluded that “Physical exercise, particularly aerobic exercise, shows promise as a low-cost regimen to improve cognitive processes such as memory and executive functions in middle-age to older adults.”

What is the connection?

Different kinds of exercises, especially aerobic exercises are said to boost the size of hippocampus, the region of the brain that is involved in memory functioning and learning. According to a study conducted at the University of British Columbia, ‘regular aerobic exercise helps in boosting the size of the hippocampus, the brain area involved in verbal memory and learning.’

Apart from this, another way that exercises help are by increasing the blood flow to the anterior cingulate cortex. This region has been associated to superior cognition in later life.

Simple exercises that could help you

Most of the studies point out that walking is one of the best exercises that you could do. Studies indicate that a combination of physical and mental exercise will prove to be the best health measure to improve over-all cognitive brain health. Although walking is one of the best form of exercise, there are other moderate-intensity exercises that is good for your brain health. Here are a few of them:

Swimming Tennis Squash Running Planks Breathing exercises Yoga

