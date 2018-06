There are many factors which can stress an individual – loss of a job, marriage, chronic illness or injury, the death of the loved one and so on. Stress can seriously interfere with you professional and personal life and can wreck your health. “Regular practice of this simple yet powerful series of specific exercises improves health, removes energy blockages and enhances the strength of different organs and body systems,” explains Hiral Shah, Founder CEO, Hiral Shah Wellness Solutions, Mumbai. Below, she lists out yoga positions to tackle stress.

Tadasana shwasan:

Stand with legs hip width apart. Feet flat on the ground and hands by the side of the body.

Inhale and simultaneously raise the hands up and heels up.

exhale and bring the hands and heels down

Repeat 5 times and do 2 sets.

For releasing knots in the neck:

Sit erect on the chair or stand comfortably.

Hold the right shoulder with the right hand and let the left hand come over the head, resting over the right ear.

With right hand ensure that the shoulder does not get raised up.

With left hand, gently take the head towards the left shoulder.

Hold for 3 rounds of inhale and exhale.

Do the same on the opposite side.

Repeat thrice.

For releasing knots in the shoulder:

Interlock the fingers and place the palms behind the head (not the neck).

While inhaling, take both the elbows behind, and stretch them a little more.

While exhaling, bring both the elbows in front and try to touch them.

Repeat 5-6 times.

For releasing knots in the wrist:

Extend your hands forward and straight in the elbows.

From the wrist to your fingers, let the palm move up and then down.

Repeat for few rounds and then let the palm move sideways.

For releasing knots in the fingers:

Extend your hand forward and straight in the elbows.

Spread your fingers nicely and close into a fist with thumb inside.

Open the fist, spread your fingers nicely and make a fist with thumb outside.

Repeat 5-6 times.

Image Source: Shutterstock