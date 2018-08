You must have tried whatever you can to shed those extra kilos, but have you failed to lose weight? Don’t get disheartened just relax we have a solution for you. Yes, you can thank us later.

If your gym sessions are becoming lethargic for you, to kill the monotony you can try your hand at the dance. Dance is a fun activity which will help you to improve your stamina, confidences, flexibility and coordination. Dancing can be effective in weight loss process as it will help you to burn calories. Furthermore, dance can also help you to get rid of those excess kilos you have piled on. so, if you wish to look elegant, slim and trim? Try these awesome dance forms and give some fitspiration to others as well.

Hip-hop: This dance form is extremely popular amongst the youngsters. If you do hip-hop it can engage your whole body and can help you to tone your abs and improve your flexibility. You will be able to burn a good amount of calories by doing hip-hop. Joining a hip-hop dance class can help you to lose weight.

Freestyle: If you are a fan of Bollywood movies you will be aware of this dance form as you have already seen your favourite actors shaking their legs. This is one of the easiest dance forms and people from all age groups can do it as you can dance freely without thinking about following any particular steps. This can do wonders to your body – will help you to become flexible and lose weight. Chose songs with fast beats which will help you to get energize and you should see to it that you dance non-stop.

Ballet: This slow-moving and low impact dance form can help you to acquire a toned body. You will have to be precise, strong and flexible to do it. You can build Lean muscles due to the controlled movements. Also, the movements can help you to exercise your whole body and can help you to get rid of those fat deposits by making you look slender. But, do it under the expert’s guidance.

Cabaret: If you do this exotic dance form, you will be able to tone your abs. Also, shaking your lower body or the belly can help you to burn calories. It can also help you to maintain a good posture, eliminate back pain and enhance your bone density.

Image Source: Shutterstock