Most people who go to gym loathe the ‘leg day’. There are days that you would simply want to quit and those that you don’t want to train your legs. All said and done, most gym experts and trainers would believe that training your legs is way too important. One important reason for this is that leg exercises not only aids overall body wellness but also leads to weight loss.

Faster Weight Loss

Two important things to understand here is that leg exercises help in muscle gain and also aid in weight loss. So how is that?

Thighs are the biggest group of muscles in your body. The more you tone your legs and thighs, you experience rise in testosterone; accelerating weight loss. Leg workouts like squats and dead-lifts stimulate the thigh muscle and other large muscles in the body that are conducive to muscle building.

Testosterone

Testosterone hormone and growth hormones are further given a boost. Generally, this hormone is said to be the male sex hormone. However, one must know that the hormone is produced by the testicles in men and ovaries in women. Increase in testosterone means suppressing of fat growth. Therefore, it’s best to do the leg workouts.

Proportion

Read: Exercises to lose weight from your hips, thighs, legs and the rest of your lower body. Aesthetically, toned legs look better and add proportion to the body! Also, the more you train your legs, your upper body is strengthened.

Image Source: Shutterstock