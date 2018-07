Both men and women aspire to acquire lustrous and full hair. Your mane is your crowning glory. Healthy, thick and shiny tresses can amplify your beauty. So, if you wish to flaunt shiny and healthy hair? Eating these foods will help you to keep all your hair problems at bay. Read on!

High-stress levels, pollution, smoking and most importantly a poor diet are some of the vital factors which can result in hair loss, hair thinning and so on. “Eating a variety of healthy foods will give you the mane you’ve always wanted,” says Manjari Chandra, Consultant Therapeutic Nutritionist, Manjiri Wellness. Here, she decodes what you should eat.

The power of protein: Your hair is likely to become dry, brittle and weak, if you don’t consume enough protein in your diet. Keratin, the special protein in hair, is responsible for giving hair its strength and flexibility. You may encounter hair loss due to low-protein diet.

Good sources of protein: Chicken, fish, dairy products, eggs and soy protein.

No-carb or very-low-carb diets can affect the hair: Being away from healthy carbohydrates can upset the hair growth process and lead to significant hair loss. “A restricted diet of any sort can make your hair look dull and lifeless,” says Manjari Chandra.

Good sources of complex carbohydrates: Wholegrain bread, brown rice, wholemeal pasta, whole wheat or gram flour, millets such as ragi, jowar, bajra and oats.

Opt for iron-rich foods: If a person is not absorbing iron properly, has a restricted diet, or has heavy periods then they could be at risk of iron-deficiency anaemia,” explains Manjari Chandra.

Good sources of iron: Eat Oily fish and egg yolk, lentils, spinach and other leafy green vegetables such as broccoli, kale, salads, dates, apricots, walnuts and breakfast cereals.

Vitamin C is essential: Consume foods rich in vitamin C can arrest hair fall. One should include vitamin C in his/her daily diet.

Good sources of vitamin C: Blackcurrants, blueberries, broccoli, guava, kiwi fruits, oranges, and sweet potatoes can be consumed.

Zinc is equally important: Low levels of zinc can cause hair loss, slow growth and dandruff.

Good sources of zinc: Fortified cereals and whole grains are a good source of zinc along with oysters and eggs. Nuts, seeds, peanut butter, wheat germ and fat-free yoghurt can be opted for as well.

As per Manjari Chandra, following a healthy and a well-balanced diet can be beneficial for your hair.

Image Source: Shutterstock