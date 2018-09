Do you remember that super svelte and suave girl from the movie ‘Ekk Deewana Tha’, who charmed the audiences with her appealing looks and envious bod? Yes, we are talking about Amy Jackson, who became the household name due to her charming persona and mesmerizing looks. The gorgeous lady enjoys a massive fan following and never fails to capture thousands of hearts with her magical smile and impeccable acting.

Amy who was also seen in movies like ‘I’, ‘Singh Is Bliing’, ‘Freaky Ali’, and many more, follows her fitness routine religiously. she does kettlebell exercises, strength training, cardio, rope exercises, boxing and yoga to stay in top shape. The bubbly actress never fails to motivate us with by her inspiring fitness routine. She sees to it that she is always in sync with her fitness routine which helps her to stay healthy, fit and fine.

Today, being fit is necessary as most of us lead a sedentary lifestyle. So, if you take your fitness routine seriously you will be able to keep may deadly diseases like heart ailments and so on at bay. So, just take a look at how the ravishing actress successfully manages to give us some major fitness goals. We are sure that Amy’s fitness routine will make you ditch your faulty lifestyle right away!

Amy does boxing which can improve your blood circulation, enhance your reflexes, makes you agile, focused and can improve your balance, stamina and flexibility. So, just start boxing right away! You will surely notice the difference.

Amy also does squats, weight training, kettlebell exercises and so on which can help you to correct your posture, eliminate back pain, can strengthen your upper and lower body, can enhance your immunity and blood circulation. Furthermore, it can also help you to build endurance, stamina, flexibility and improve your hand-eye coordination. So, when will you exercise? Since doing so can increase your longevity.

Amy can be spotted doing cardio which can up your heart rate and promotes blood circulation. It can also help you to strengthen your legs and shed those excess kilos. Amy does rope workouts can help you to strengthen your glutes, it can strengthen your core and can help you to de-stress and help you to build stronger bones. So, try and include rope workouts in your fitness routine and stay happy, energized and fit as a fiddle. Hope you get fitspired by Amy!