Vivek Mushran who was seen in the superhit wedding Veere Di Wedding made his debut with the movie Saudagar which was a blockbuster. The talented actor is known for displaying his powerful acting skills in the movies as well as in the TV soaps like ‘Son Pari’, ‘Kittie Party’, ‘Baat Hamari Pakki Hai’ and many more. The actor who is giving us fitness goals at 48 never compromises on his fitness routine. Vivek who also featured in movies like ‘Tamasha’, ‘Begum Jaan’, ‘Kisna’ and so on is very much disciplined about his fitness and diet.

Vivek’s fitness routine consists of a good mix and match of running, freehand exercises, yoga and pranayam. Yoga is one of the best forms of exercise to help one to stay fit, mentally and emotionally. Yoga can help you to become flexible, strong and enhance your stamina.

Fitness

Vivek who also does push-ups, pull-ups and burpees says, “I exercise for about an hour-and-a-half and I run or sprint for 4 days a week. I do freehand exercises and yoga alternately. Over the years, I have stopped weight training.”

For Vivek fitness is about a correct synchronization between the mind and body. He believes that a good workout can calm your mind by giving it an effective dose of positivity. Working out can enhance your self-esteem too. "So, make your that you workout every day and do warm-up prior to your workout as neglecting it can cause muscle pull, strain and so on. Your body gives you signals so listen to it and don't be fussy about your workout regimen, says Vivek."

Diet

Vivek follows a well-balanced diet. He advocates healthy living and eating. Vivek doesn't go overboard as portion control is the key to his fitness. "I start my day with lemon water and honey. On some days, I also consume aloe vera juice and haldi. My breakfast consists of fruits and tea. At times, I also have toast or biscuits. My lunch consists of green veggies, yellow dal and a little rice. Dinner consists of stir-fried veggies with soup and a boiled egg. I satisfy my sweet tooth with dates and raisins. I also opt for roasted makhna or homemade popcorn and bhujiya sev. I have a love and hate relationship with it, concludes Vivek."