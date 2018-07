Varun Dhawan captured many hearts with his debut movie ‘Student Of the Year’. Varun who is considered as one of the fittest actors of Bollywood has washboard abs and an enviably toned physique. Varun never fails to inspire people with his rough and rugged body. Varun who is an eye candy for all women enjoys a massive fan following. The dashing actor is the perfect combination of killer looks and attractive smile. Varun follows his fitness routine religiously and makes sure that he gives us major fitness goals.

From his guy next door avatar, the chocolate boy has transformed himself into a handsome hunk. Varun who flaunted his sculpted body in movies like ‘Main Tera Hero’, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, Badlapur’, ABCD 2′, ‘Judwaa 2’and so on goes an extra mile when it comes to his fitness.

Varun believes in sweating it out hard in the gym. He makes sure that he opts for a whole body workout. Varun, you are nailing it like a boss! Keep motivating us!

The ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ actor works out rigorously. Take a look at his chiselled body.

#Riseup A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jan 1, 2018 at 9:04pm PST

Varun also cycles to stay fit and fine. Cycling can reduce stress, increase your strength and improve your stamina, balance and flexibility. It can also help in enhancing your posture, improving the joint mobility, strengthening the bones. When are you cycling? Just give up your unhealthy lifestyle and cycle your way to fitness.

Varun also does pole exercises to build a stronger core, tone up and stay in shape, to strengthen back and improve confidence and metabolism.

Varun also does pull-ups to improve his overall well-being. Just take a charge of your health and start exercising guys!

Varun does barbell exercises while balancing on the Bosu ball! We must admit it Varun! You are amazing!

Balance work 🏃 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Read: Revealed: Actress Sanaya Irani’s keep-fit mantra

Read: All of us need to follow gorgeous Athiya Shetty’s healthy lifestyle

Image Source: varundvn