I am not a tea connoisseur at all. I have no real preferences when it comes to the type of chai, no special requests to make to the chaiwala in our canteen, no specific brand that I must remain loyal to. Kadak, non kadak – I’m pretty okay with any chai that I get. The simple fact is I am more of a coffee person. What then drove me to try the Typhoo Chamomile Tea? The only reason — the immense health benefits of chamomile tea that I keep reading about. How can one herb have so many magical powers!

I was, of course, wary of trying chamomile tea. I had once tried to give up coffee completely and turn to green tea because it is quite healthy (and fashionable) to do that. The result? It completely put me off green tea and made me love coffee even more. Then I heard about tisanes and decided to give them a try. But I never got around to making them even though tisane recipes are super simple). I thought I would feel the same about Typhoo Chamomile tea. The only time I had tried chamomile tea before was during fancy brunches and dinners. But I had never been able to fully savour the taste and observe the after effects. Now, with this packet of Typhoo Organic Chamomile Tea with 25 teabags, I wanted to see whether I would really experience all of the wonderful things that were promised.

To my surprise, I thoroughly loved this floral infused tea. Chamomile tea is one of the most popular tisanes and I can see why. Typhoo Chamomile Tea has the beautiful mild sweetish flavour of the flowers with a slight hint of honey. The packet claims that the tea has been made with ‘organically grown pure chamomile flower.’ Sipping on a cup of chamomile tea is actually a very soothing experience. The aroma immediately calms you down even in the middle of a hectic work day. As suggested on the packet, I even tried it at night just before bedtime. Remember, this brew is caffeine free. Various scientific studies have shown that sipping a cup of chamomile tea 30 minutes before going to bed can help as chamomile tea has sedative effects that can relieve insomnia and promote a good night’s sleep. I don’t have any sleep problems and I didn’t notice any major change in the quality of sleep.

But Typhoo Chamomile Tea is definitely going to be a regular purchase from now on. Some day, hopefully, I will even be able to replace by daily coffee cuppa with this herbal tea.

Disclaimer: TheHealthSite does not endorse any brands and is not responsible for its efficacy. The review is based on the author’s experience with the product.

Image source: Shuttertstock