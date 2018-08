TV actor Mohit Abrol grabbed the eyeballs when he featured in soaps like ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’ and so on. The talented actor who is currently seen in the soap ‘Porus’ is fit as a fiddle and is a household name due to his charming looks and attractive persona. Mohit is a fitness fanatic and swears religiously by his fitness routine.

Fitness

The dashing actor who was seen in the soap ‘Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se’ does functional training to stay fit. Functional training can help you to become flexible and it can offer you resistance and help you to improve your coordination. It can enhance your balance and posture and make your bones strong. Moreover, it helps you to build a stronger core and improve your overall well-being. “I workout for 3 days a week and I do squats and lunges,” says Mohit. Squats can help you to burn fats and improve your blood circulation. It can tone your abs and legs. It can help you to build healthy bones and joints. “Fitness for me is a stress-buster and I love to exercise,” says Mohit.

Diet

Mohit is disciplined about his diet. He sees to it that he eats clean and in controlled proportions. “My breakfast consists of eggs, muesli or porridge and fruit. My lunch consists of brown rice with chicken and dal. For dinner, I have boiled chicken and salad.”

He adds, “I avoid junk and processed foods. But, if I have to cheat on my diet I eat a pizza or Chinese.”

Like fitness and diet, sleep is equally important to stay healthy and hearty. A good night’s sleep can help you top perk-up your mood, sharpen your mind, can lower your stress and can help you to function better. Speaking about sleep schedule, Mohit says, “I see to it that I sleep for 7 hours as it helps me to get energized. A sleep ritual I follow is that I meditate before hitting the sack as it helps me clear my mind.”

So, when are you kicking your sedentary lifestyle and adopting a healthy one? Since, exercise can help you to keep many diseases like diabetes, hypertension and so on at bay.

Image Source: Shutterstock