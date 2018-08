Tofu carries a host of health benefits. It is a common cuisine in Chinese food and is low in calories which can help you to lose weight. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur dishes out these yummy chickpeas, tofu and spinach curry to help you to improve your overall well-being. Read on to know more.

Chickpeas, tofu and spinach curry

Ingredients

1 tbsp oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 large garlic cloves

2 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

8 dried apricots, diced

3 heaped tbsp curry powder

2 400ml canned coconut milk

Chickpeas drained and rinsed

500 gms firm tofu, patted dry and cut into cubes

3 cups baby spinach

2 tsp salt

Method

• On medium heat, heat up the oil in a wide pot.

• Add onion, garlic, ginger and apricots and sauté it for few minutes.

• Add curry powder and then you should mix all the ingredients. Roast the spices for a minute.

• Add the coconut milk and season with sea salt and mix well.

• Add the rest of the ingredients (except for the spinach), boil it and reduce heat to a low simmer.

• Add the spinach leaves one cup at a time and mix them in right before turning off the heat. They will wilt down in a matter of seconds. Then just serve your yummy curry. All you need to know about the 5 reasons why tofu is good for your health

Why tofu?

• Tofu is rich in iron, magnesium, copper and phosphorous and can help you to improve your heart health.

• It can help you to manage your weight: According to the study, soy-based low-calorie diets can help you to get rid of your excess kilos. Just include tofu in your diet and stay in top shape.

• It has anti-cancerous properties: Isoflavones in tofu can help you to keep cancer at bay. According to studies, eating tofu can help you to prevent endometrial cancer.

• It can be beneficial for diabetics: According to studies, if one consumes soy protein (tofu) it can help you to control your blood sugar and insulin and cut down your risk of diabetes.

• It can prevent osteoporosis: Tofu is loaded with calcium and can keep your bones healthy.

• It can help you to tackle kidney diseases: Tofu is jam-packed with phosphorus, and sodium and can improve your kidney health. Do you Want stronger joints? Gorge on tofu and soy milk

The take-home message: Just make sure that you don’t go overboard. See your expert’s advise and add incorporate it into your diet.

Image source: Shutterstcok