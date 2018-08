Do you wish to take a break from your current exercise routine and try something new? We have a suggestion for you. Opt for trampoline which help you to improve your fitness and will be a fun too as you can do a variety of exercises on it. A trampoline can be a boon for you as it can increase your heart rate. But, before getting on the trampoline do the basic stretching exercises, jogging and kicks as this will help you to protect yourself from injuries. So, just get ready and jump.

How to do it?

• For the basic bounce: With your feet apart, you should stand on the mini trampoline.

• You will have to keep your elbows at sides and bend your arms.

• Lightly bounce up and down while you bend slightly.

How can it help you to stay fit?

• Bounce back to your ideal weight: Since trampoline exercise requires you to bounce, it can help you to burn the fats and can speed up your metabolism to improve your digestion process. It will tone your abs, legs and legs.

• It can boost your metabolism: Yes jumping continuously can strengthen your glutes, calves and quads

• It will energize you: Once you start doing it, you may give up give up your laziness and you will thoroughly enjoy doing it. It can strengthen your muscles, cells and bones. Also, trampoline exercise can work out your whole body and improve your blood circulation.

• It can de-stress you: Everyone has to deal with stress in some of the other forms. But, did you know that a trampoline can be a stress-buster for you? Yes, you have heard it right! If you follow a hectic schedule and if you are looking to relax? Try trampoline which will help you to destroy your stress and keep anxiety at bay.

• Good for your joints and ligaments: It can strengthen your joints and help you to improve your well-being.

• It can help in detoxification: In the process, the lymphatic system will be stimulated. Moreover, it can also slow down your ageing process.

• Can be beneficial for your lungs: If you want to increase your lung capacity? Try it. Also, it can help you to enhance your balance, coordination and flexibility.

Precautions

• Use good equipment and safety nets and pads.

• Do it under the guidance of your expert.

• Do not do risky moves like backflips and summersaults on the trampoline.

• If you are suffering from any serious health condition like high blood pressure, arthritis and so on, then consult your doctor before exercising.

