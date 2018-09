Shapely butts were never out of fashion but have become even more popular now thanks to celebs with ample derrières like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and others. Butt enhancement, butt lift exercises are becoming increasingly popular these days. In fact, many have even lost their lives because these are dangerous procedures that can lead to infections, cysts and even life-threatening conditions like cardiac arrest. But what if we told you that you can get all of these benefits with just a few yoga asanas. Try doing these regularly and see the change for yourself.

Anjaneyasana

Steps to do the pose:

• Start with the downward facing dog pose or adho mukho svanasana and move your right foot between your hands. While you do this, make sure that your right knee is in alignment with your heel.

• Now slowly bring your knee towards the floor.

• Slide your left leg behind until you feel a stretch in your groin.

• Breathing in, lift your body and make it upright. Now spread your arms to the sides and then upwards. In this pose, a person’s chest is pushed outwards and the back arches.

• Lift your head upwards and stretch your fingers towards the ceiling.

• Hold the pose for sometimes while you take deep breaths and then bring your hands down to the floor.

• Repeat the steps with the other leg.

Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana

Steps to do the pose:

• Lie flat on your stomach and place your palms near your ears. Point your toes downwards with your heels facing the ceiling.

• Exhale and push off your hands and raise your body up such that your buttocks are pointing towards the sky. You will look like an inverted ‘V’ in this pose.

• Now push back your feet so that they lie flat on the floor. With practice, you will be able to flatten your feet with ease.

• Keeping your left foot on the floor lift your right leg up and do not rotate your hip.

• Hold this pose for a few consecutive breaths and slowly lower your right leg down.

• Repeat this pose on the other side.

Bhekasana or frog pose

Steps to do the pose:

• Lie on your belly and place both your forearms on the floor parallel to the mat.

• Bend both your knees and point your toes towards the ceiling.

• Now stretch your arms behind and grab both your feet with your hands.

• Inhale and lift your chest as high as you can, squeezing your shoulders towards one another. The higher you lift your chest, the easier it will be for you to hold your feet.

• Maintain this posture till five breaths or for 10-15 seconds, and slowly release your body to the ground and relax.